CHRIS GILMOUR: Lewis is sitting pretty, and the future looks comfy too
Shareholders have been enjoying a spectacular stock price rise over the past two years
21 June 2022 - 16:08
Lewis Group is a funny old company. It’s been around for a very long time, operating out of very humble offices in Salt River, Cape Town, selling furniture to the bottom end of the social spectrum, mainly on credit, and doing it exceptionally well.
It not only survived the pandemic but flourished as the so-called homebody economy took off as people increasingly took to working from home. But with the return of many people to their offices in the past year or so, one would intuitively have expected furniture retailers such as Lewis to have experienced a reversal of fortune. But not so. On the contrary, the group has managed to improve its results...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now