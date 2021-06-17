Q&A: Tanya dos Santos, global head of sustainability at Investec talks ESG and what it means to SA
Investec’s global head of sustainability speaks to Business Day about scepticism towards ESG
17 June 2021 - 14:59
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) concerns are becoming increasingly important to SA investment firms with Coronation, Ninety One and Alexander Forbes all saying in recent months that they will take a stronger stance on these issues before making investments. However, much scepticism remains around ESG, with some critics saying companies are merely paying lip service to the concept for marketing purposes.
Tanya dos Santos, Investec’s global head of sustainability, chats to Business Day about why ESG should matter to all of us...
