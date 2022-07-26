×

LVMH sales jump as luxury shoppers brush off rising prices

Robust growth in the US help world's largest luxury group offset a new round of lockdowns in China

26 July 2022 - 18:40 Mimosa Spencer
Picture REUTERS
Paris  — Sales at LVMH, the world's largest luxury group, rose by 19% in the three months to June, as robust growth in the US helped it offset a new round of lockdowns in China.

LVMH, which owns dozens of high-end labels ranging from Tiffany to Moet & Chandon, said sales came to €18.73bn in the second quarter, beating analyst expectations for €17.13bn in a Visible Alpha consensus cited by UBS.

The growth pace in the second quarter was a tad slower than in the first three months of 2022, when group sales had climbed by 23%.

Demand for fashion and leather goods from its star labels Louis Vuitton and Dior eased slightly from high levels at the start of the year, rising by 19% in the quarter, as flows of travelling shoppers returning to Europe helped to mitigate disruptions to business in China.

The wine and spirits division bounced back strongly from logistical and supply constraints earlier in 2022, growing 30%, while sales from selective retailing, which includes Sephora, rose 20%.

LVMH has been tapping into strong, post-pandemic demand for its designer labels as socialising resumes and shoppers continue to spend savings from lockdowns, brushing off concerns about turbulent stock markets and rising prices.

The company’s strong second quarter is setting the tone for rivals, with Gucci-owner Kering reporting its own first half results on July 27 and Hermes on July 29.

Reuters 

