LVMH sales jump as luxury shoppers brush off rising prices

Conditions remain choppy ahead of US tech company earnings and the Fed policy decision
CEO Reed Hastings has acknowledged the challenge created by a cluttered market
But NUM says the private sector is favoured and this will open the way to the privatisation of Eskom
Because of waning support, the ruling party has been forced to join coalition governments with smaller parties in a number of metros and municipalities
Sales grow 11.9%, sending the supermarket group’s shares up almost 6%
Michael Avery talks to Busisiwe Mavuso, Dr Miriam Altman and Clyde Mallinson
President Kais Saied hails constitutional referendum as foundation of new republic, despite 27.5% turnout
SA woman football star Linda Motlhalo says team benefited from players joining foreign clubs
Sun power helped the team to drive 93 laps at an average of 48 km/h with a maximum speed of 101 km/h.
Paris — Sales at LVMH, the world's largest luxury group, rose by 19% in the three months to June, as robust growth in the US helped it offset a new round of lockdowns in China.
LVMH, which owns dozens of high-end labels ranging from Tiffany to Moet & Chandon, said sales came to €18.73bn in the second quarter, beating analyst expectations for €17.13bn in a Visible Alpha consensus cited by UBS.
The growth pace in the second quarter was a tad slower than in the first three months of 2022, when group sales had climbed by 23%.
Demand for fashion and leather goods from its star labels Louis Vuitton and Dior eased slightly from high levels at the start of the year, rising by 19% in the quarter, as flows of travelling shoppers returning to Europe helped to mitigate disruptions to business in China.
The wine and spirits division bounced back strongly from logistical and supply constraints earlier in 2022, growing 30%, while sales from selective retailing, which includes Sephora, rose 20%.
LVMH has been tapping into strong, post-pandemic demand for its designer labels as socialising resumes and shoppers continue to spend savings from lockdowns, brushing off concerns about turbulent stock markets and rising prices.
The company’s strong second quarter is setting the tone for rivals, with Gucci-owner Kering reporting its own first half results on July 27 and Hermes on July 29.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LVMH sales jump as luxury shoppers brush off rising prices
Robust growth in the US help world's largest luxury group offset a new round of lockdowns in China
Paris — Sales at LVMH, the world's largest luxury group, rose by 19% in the three months to June, as robust growth in the US helped it offset a new round of lockdowns in China.
LVMH, which owns dozens of high-end labels ranging from Tiffany to Moet & Chandon, said sales came to €18.73bn in the second quarter, beating analyst expectations for €17.13bn in a Visible Alpha consensus cited by UBS.
The growth pace in the second quarter was a tad slower than in the first three months of 2022, when group sales had climbed by 23%.
Demand for fashion and leather goods from its star labels Louis Vuitton and Dior eased slightly from high levels at the start of the year, rising by 19% in the quarter, as flows of travelling shoppers returning to Europe helped to mitigate disruptions to business in China.
The wine and spirits division bounced back strongly from logistical and supply constraints earlier in 2022, growing 30%, while sales from selective retailing, which includes Sephora, rose 20%.
LVMH has been tapping into strong, post-pandemic demand for its designer labels as socialising resumes and shoppers continue to spend savings from lockdowns, brushing off concerns about turbulent stock markets and rising prices.
The company’s strong second quarter is setting the tone for rivals, with Gucci-owner Kering reporting its own first half results on July 27 and Hermes on July 29.
Reuters
Manolo Blahnik wins battle in China to use its own name
Battered Burberry still upbeat about future sales
Chanel-backed biotech firm aims to sew up sustainable fashion
Kering reveals plan to lift Gucci’s annual sales
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Porsche may have to offer bigger discount than anticipated to list
Activist investor eyes Richemont board’s structure and outsize voting rights
Richemont enjoys buoyant sales in the US and Europe
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.