Spar told the market it was renegotiating contracts with Polish retailers, informing them of the 40% threshold to be sustainable
Almost a third of retailers in Poland that buy food from wholesaler Spar have quit their contracts in response to new terms that require them to buy about 40% of their goods from Spar.
The wholesaler issued the voluntary update on its turnaround plans in the Eastern European country, after having detailed the loss of some of the stores it supplies, in the Polish media a week ago...
Spar loses a third of Polish retailers as it turns loss-making business around
