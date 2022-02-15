Companies / Retail & Consumer Spar to take on Pick n Pay and Checkers with delivery app in Joburg Spar says trading conditions in SA are challenging because of high unemployment, constrained consumers and ‘aggressive competitors’ B L Premium

Spar will be launching its delivery platform for retailers in northern Johannesburg by the end of March as it faces “aggressive” competition and weak local grocery sales growth.

Spar’s wholesale grocery business reported sales growth of 3.7% in the 18 weeks to January 29, excluding alcohol, against internally measured price inflation of 4.4%. This means the volume of food and grocery sales dropped compared with the previous period with the increase explained only by rising prices. ..