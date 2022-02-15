Irish banks give Spar the cold shoulder in its bid to raise debt for Poland drive
Wholesaler needs more capital and to fund new software rollout as well as expansion in Eastern Europe
15 February 2022 - 19:16
Wholesaler Spar, which needs cash to invest in Poland, says the Irish banks it approached about raising debt have not expressed interest in significantly increasing its debt covenants.
Spar, which operates in Switzerland, SA, Ireland, and Poland, needs to raise more capital and to fund the rollout of new software and its expansion in the East European country. It warned the market last year it may withhold or reduce dividends to do it...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now