Woolworths reveals what workers earn

Retailer Woolworths has announced it is planning to increase its lowest-paid workers’ hourly wage by almost a quarter by 2023 and has revealed what its lowest-paid workers earn in a rare show of transparency long avoided by companies in SA, one of the world’s most unequal societies.

Woolworths disclosed in its 2021 annual report that its base pay per hour was R33.40, which is 47% higher than the SA minimum hourly wage and 13% above that of the minimum retail sector hourly pay of R28.25...