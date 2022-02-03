Money & Investing A tale of two retail winners Shoprite has clearly recovered its mojo under CEO Pieter Engelbrecht, while dark horse Lewis is on a canter B L Premium

After a few tough early years at the helm, Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht is well on the way to confirming his position as the perfect successor for Whitey Basson, one of SA’s all-time great retailers.

In the five years since he took over, Shoprite has faced some daunting challenges — extending the reach of its IT systems, creating mega-distribution centres in the midst of labour disputes, realigning its rest-of-Africa business and adjusting to sometimes disruptive board changes...