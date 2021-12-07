Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Retail sales figures reflect a muddled picture Sales bounced back 5.1% in September and 4.9% in August after a calamitous fall of 11% from June to July B L Premium

Retail sales growth in SA is presenting a confusing picture, from Stats SA and a host of JSE-listed retailers.

Much of this is to do with the base of comparison in 2020 being very low and so distorting the overall picture, but part of it is undoubtedly also due to the consequences of the rioting and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in July. And part of it must surely be attributed to the higher-than-average incidence of rotational power cuts in the country, courtesy of Eskom...