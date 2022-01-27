Companies / Retail & Consumer Shoprite sales rise 10% despite riots and lockdown restrictions Excluding the negative effects of the temporary closure of liquor stores in SA due to lockdown restrictions, total sales of merchandise rose 8.2% B L Premium

Africa’s biggest grocery retailer, Shoprite, reported double-digital growth in sales in the six months to end-January, on Thursday, despite the fallout from the civil unrest that affected 231 of its stores, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Total sales of merchandise rose 10% to R91.1bn year on year, Shoprite said in an operational update...