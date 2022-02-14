Companies / Retail & Consumer Pharmacy group Dis-Chem’s revenue jumps as mall traffic returns Retail income rises 15.5% to R11.4bn as consumers who shied away from busier centres during Covid-19 flock back B L Premium

Pharmacy group Dis-Chem says the return of shoppers to busier centres helped boost revenue in the last few months of 2021, with the group reporting market share gains in its pharmacy and personal care divisions.

Retail revenue increased 15.5% to R11.4bn over the 21 weeks to January 26, Dis-Chem said in a trading update, with the administration of Covid-19 vaccines contributing R341m, while an expansion of its store footprint provided an additional boost...