Companies / Healthcare Pathology labs agree to slash Covid-19 rapid antigen test prices PathCare, Lancet and Ampath reach agreement with Competition Commission to cut prices to R150 maximum per test

SA’s three largest private pathology labs — PathCare, Lancet and Ampath — have agreed to immediately cut their prices for Covid-19 rapid antigen tests to no more than R150 including VAT after reaching an agreement with the Competition Commission.

The price reduction will remain in effect for two years from the date of confirmation of the consent agreements as ordered by the Competition Tribunal and comes shortly after a similar reduction in prices for Covid-19 PCR tests...