Clicks reports record operating profit as UPD once again delivers

21 October 2021 - 10:57 Katharine Child

Pharmacy group Clicks has reported record adjusted operating profit for its 2021 year, with its wholesale business delivering yet another strong performance and growing its market share to almost a third, as sales to private hospitals picked up during SA’s second and third waves of Covid-19.

UPD, which distributes medicines, continues to be a star performer for Clicks, outdoing competitor Dis-Chem, whose much newer wholesale medicine division reported its first operating profit, in its 2021 financial year.  ..

