Clicks reports record operating profit as UPD once again delivers
21 October 2021 - 10:57
Pharmacy group Clicks has reported record adjusted operating profit for its 2021 year, with its wholesale business delivering yet another strong performance and growing its market share to almost a third, as sales to private hospitals picked up during SA’s second and third waves of Covid-19.
UPD, which distributes medicines, continues to be a star performer for Clicks, outdoing competitor Dis-Chem, whose much newer wholesale medicine division reported its first operating profit, in its 2021 financial year. ..
