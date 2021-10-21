Companies / Retail & Consumer Clicks reports record operating profit as UPD once again delivers B L Premium

Pharmacy group Clicks has reported record adjusted operating profit for its 2021 year, with its wholesale business delivering yet another strong performance and growing its market share to almost a third, as sales to private hospitals picked up during SA’s second and third waves of Covid-19.

UPD, which distributes medicines, continues to be a star performer for Clicks, outdoing competitor Dis-Chem, whose much newer wholesale medicine division reported its first operating profit, in its 2021 financial year. ..