Italtile’s revenue slips as SA’s home improvement boom wanes

Bathroomware company Italtile, which owns CTM and U-Light, says its revenue dipped in its half-year to end-December as SA’s pandemic-induced building boom waned, with a build-up in stock at the industry level also putting pressure on margins.

Total system-wide turnover decreased 1% to R6.1bn in the six months to end-December, Italtile said on Thursday, but after-tax profit rose 4.8% to R1.07bn...