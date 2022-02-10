Italtile’s revenue slips as SA’s home improvement boom wanes
10 February 2022 - 08:53
Bathroomware company Italtile, which owns CTM and U-Light, says its revenue dipped in its half-year to end-December as SA’s pandemic-induced building boom waned, with a build-up in stock at the industry level also putting pressure on margins.
Total system-wide turnover decreased 1% to R6.1bn in the six months to end-December, Italtile said on Thursday, but after-tax profit rose 4.8% to R1.07bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now