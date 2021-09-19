Business Home sweet home after pandemic hits imports Italtile says its largely local supply chain has been a blessing B L Premium

Keeping its supply chain local has helped Italtile, which sells tiles, sanitaryware and related home-finishing products, stay ahead of the pack as the pandemic disrupts the transport of goods around the world.In an interview with Business Times, outgoing CEO Jan Potgieter said a key factor in the group's strong performance during the pandemic was its "integrated supply chain", with more than three-quarters of its products procured locally from its own subsidiaries or other South African companies. Potgieter, 52, who is retiring in December after five years at the helm and eight with the group, said Italtile's supply chain relies on its subsidiaries, such as Ceramic Industries, and on other local manufacturers, which gave it a competitive advantage because it had better stock and "we were able to adjust to difficult circumstances".That is not to say the group, which owns retail brands such as CTM, Italtile Retail, Top T and U-Light, hasn't felt the effects of t...