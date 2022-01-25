Cashbuild posts revenue losses and reopens looted shops
Cashbuild was hit by widespread looting in July, but managed to reopen 29 of the 36 stores, including three P&L Hardware stores
25 January 2022 - 12:32
Building materials retailer Cashbuild slumped on Tuesday after reporting revenue for the second quarter was down 5%, after it paid a record dividend to shareholders in 2021.
The group said that during the second quarter, it opened one new Cashbuild store and relocated another, while it closed one looted Cashbuild store and one P&L Hardware store at the expiration of its lease agreement...
