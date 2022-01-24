Companies / Retail & Consumer Court gives final approval to R24bn Steinhoff settlement The ruling allows the controversy-mired conglomerate to put more than two years of legal wrangling, and R184bn in claims, behind it B L Premium

The Cape Town high court approved the Steinhoff R24bn settlement on Monday morning, closing the chapter of litigation that once threatened to sink the controversial retail company.

Cape Town high court judge Rosheni Allie found the settlement was “fair and equitable”, and the approval now makes it binding on all claimants against Steinhoff. ..