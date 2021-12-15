Companies / Retail & Consumer Tribunal confirms insider trading finding against Markus Jooste FSCA says tribunal agrees that the former CEO ‘encouraged persons to trade in Steinhoff shares whilst he was in possession of inside information’ and will now impose penalties

The Financial Services Tribunal has upheld a finding that Markus Jooste, the alleged mastermind of the biggest corporate fraud in SA, engaged in insider trading in the shares of Steinhoff.

SA’s financial services regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, said in a statement on its website that the tribunal found that Jooste “encouraged persons to trade in Steinhoff shares whilst he was in possession of inside information” and left it to the FSCA to determine the penalty...