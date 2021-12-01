Luxe and Edgars team up to sell watches
Luxe’s NWJ jewellery brand has concluded a concessionary partnership with Retailability, the owner of Edgars
01 December 2021 - 13:09
Luxe Holdings, the microcap luxury goods group that emerged as Taste exited its food businesses, says it has reached a deal to sell jewellery and watches in Edgars stores, viewing their customers as an ideal fit.
The group has already rolled out kiosks in 20 Edgars stores across SA as a pilot project, with “pleasing results,” Luxe said on Wednesday, with the next phase being to brand shop-in-shop counters with the NWJ brand...
