Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann places focus on wider market appeal Drieselmann speaks to Business Day about his plans for retail group Edgars

Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann, owner of Beaver Canoe, Style and Legit, which in September completed the sale of the retail group Edgars, spoke to Business Day about his plans for the troubled company.

Edgars has been losing money and struggling for some time, and the move saved about 5,000 jobs...