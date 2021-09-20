Tribunal greenlights Burger King sale to Emerging Capital Partners
Move follows Competition Commission blocking the deal over BEE concerns
20 September 2021 - 17:17
UPDATED 21 September 2021 - 13:51
The Competition Tribunal has approved Grand Parade’s sale of the SA franchise of Burger King, with conditions, allowing foreign investment of about R498m to flow into SA.
The tribunal says on its website the deal was approved on Friday, but does not specify what conditions were instituted. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now