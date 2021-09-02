A bad week for Tembinkosi Bonakele

A good week

If your memory is as limber as former Super Group CEO Larry Lipschitz was in his prime, then you might recall that for a while, the company was one of the JSE’s go-go shares. Until, that is, it was almost crushed by its debts. In 2009, its shares sank to just 292c, and its debt to shareholder funds scaled a staggering 253%. In the 12 years since, CEO Peter Mountford has righted the logistics business, notching up R1bn in full-year profit and, finally, a 47c per share payout — the first since 2008. Good things can take time.