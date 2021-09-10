Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff faces crucial liquidation hearing on Tuesday Former Tekkie Town owners are trying to get their business back after being duped into taking shares for it B L Premium

With creditors having voted in favour of its R24bn legal settlement, retailer Steinhoff on Tuesday will face a liquidation hearing that could derail its survival.

Tekkie Town founders Bernard Mostert and Braam van Huyssteen won a late-night victory on Friday when judge Hayley Maud Slingers ruled their liquidation case could go ahead. They claim Steinhoff obtained Tekkie Town from them through fraud...