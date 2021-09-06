Companies / Retail & Consumer Former Tekkie Town owners score small victory in attempt to liquidate Steinhoff Cape Town judge rules former Tekkie Town owners’ court challenge can go ahead this week B L Premium

As support for the Steinhoff settlement proposal gains momentum, two men who are fighting to have the retailer put in the hands of neutral liquidators won a small court victory.

Former Tekkie Town owners Bernard Mostert and Braam van Huysteen exchanged their shoe chain for R1.8bn in Steinhoff shares in 2017, but the shares lost more than 90% of their value when SA’s biggest corporate fraud was exposed in December that year. ..