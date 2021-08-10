Companies / Retail & Consumer SAB speaks out on impact of alcohol bans in 18-month lockdown Beer maker criticises government for not warning the industry ahead of sudden liquor sales bans and for not providing data to support its decision BL PREMIUM

SAB has lashed out at the repeated alcohol bans during SA’s 18-month lockdown saying they reveal how the government disregards 1-million people who rely on the industry for employment.

SAB, owned by the world’s largest brewer AB InBev, created marketing campaigns against the alcohol sales bans and has taken the government to court twice. ..