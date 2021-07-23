Distell takes aim at state’s treatment of alcohol industry
Distell says the recent looting lifted the availability of liquor on the black market, while licensed small businesses were robbed of making future sales
23 July 2021 - 12:57
SA’s largest alcohol producer, Distell, used its financial trading update to criticise the government’s alcohol bans, saying it had repeatedly warned that prohibition encouraged theft. It estimated that 332 of its customers’ facilities had been looted in the recent unrest.
The customers, ransacked during the wide-scale violence that gripped KwaZulu-Natal, included taverns, smaller distributors and bottle stores...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now