Companies / Retail & Consumer Distell takes aim at state’s treatment of alcohol industry Distell says the recent looting lifted the availability of liquor on the black market, while licensed small businesses were robbed of making future sales BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest alcohol producer, Distell, used its financial trading update to criticise the government’s alcohol bans, saying it had repeatedly warned that prohibition encouraged theft. It estimated that 332 of its customers’ facilities had been looted in the recent unrest.

The customers, ransacked during the wide-scale violence that gripped KwaZulu-Natal, included taverns, smaller distributors and bottle stores...