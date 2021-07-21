Alcohol bans should not be left to national government, Vinpro tells court
21 July 2021 - 19:29
If alcohol bans are to reduce demand on hospitals and save lives, then the decision of when to implement them should not be left to the national government, the wine industry argued in court.
Vinpro, a wine industry body, argued in its urgent case on Wednesday that the high court in Cape Town should allow the Western Cape premier to deviate from a June regulation banning the sale of alcohol and make a decision based on the province’s hospital capacity...
