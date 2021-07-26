Tiger Brands recall raises fresh food safety questions
The food producer detected a side seam leak in two cans following an inspection of 287,040 cans
26 July 2021 - 10:04
UPDATED 26 July 2021 - 18:24
Tiger Brands wiped more than R1bn off its market value after recalling millions of canned vegetable products on Monday in the latest food safety concerns for the company that is still reeling from the discovery of the deadly listeria strain at its meat processing factory.
About 20-million canned products forming part of this recall include products from the Koo and Hugo’s canned vegetable range, which were produced from May 1 2019 to May 5 2021. These include baked beans...
