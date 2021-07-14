Livestock starvation looms as deliveries of feed come to halt
More than 800 stores looted as retailers warn of food shortages amid unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng
14 July 2021 - 14:26
UPDATED 14 July 2021 - 21:23
Chickens at an JSE-listed RCL farm in Pietermaritzburg are at risk of starving as the main N3 highway closure is preventing the food producer and owner of Rainbow Chicken brands from delivering sufficient soya from its mills in Gauteng, while bread production has also been halted by numerous food producers.
The looting and large-scale destruction of property and infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng, including the ransacking of more than 200 bottle stores, has put food security at risk with experts warnings that hungry consumers could further destabilise the very volatile situation...
