Tiger Brands resumes bakery operations in KwaZulu-Natal Tiger joins retailer Spar in resuming operations, signalling the situation is stabilising

SA’s largest food producer, Tiger Brands, has resumed bakery operations and distribution in KwaZulu-Natal, which was the epicentre of last week’s looting frenzy and damage to property, which has cost businesses billions of rand.

“Deliveries are taking place where our customers’ stores have resumed operations and where we have safe access to the market,” Tiger Brands said in a statement...