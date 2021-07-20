Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: Tiger Brands leads the way in sustainable development investing Group’s societal value proposition focuses on nutrition and inclusive business BL PREMIUM

Last week, while the country convulsed apocalyptically, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and its local implementation partner, the National Business Initiative (NBI), quietly hosted a webinar introducing the WBCSD’s “Vision 2050: Time to Transform” strategy document.

The strategy aims to provide the business community with detailed guidance on how it can support the transformations needed to realise a world in which 9-billion people are able to live well within planetary boundaries. ..