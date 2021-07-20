GRAY MAGUIRE: Tiger Brands leads the way in sustainable development investing
Group’s societal value proposition focuses on nutrition and inclusive business
20 July 2021 - 15:00
Last week, while the country convulsed apocalyptically, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and its local implementation partner, the National Business Initiative (NBI), quietly hosted a webinar introducing the WBCSD’s “Vision 2050: Time to Transform” strategy document.
The strategy aims to provide the business community with detailed guidance on how it can support the transformations needed to realise a world in which 9-billion people are able to live well within planetary boundaries. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now