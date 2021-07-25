Companies / Retail & Consumer Competition Commission to redraft Shoprite case in bid to extract R15bn fine Case revolves around exclusive ticket sales deals struck by supermarket’s subsidiary Computicket BL PREMIUM

The Competition Commission, which is chasing a R15bn fine against Shoprite, has 30 days to restate its case against the retailer and its subsidiary Computicket if it hopes to convince the tribunal that the retailer should be fined.

The commission, which acts like a prosecutor on competition matters, contends that Computicket breached the Competition Act by entering into exclusive agreements to be the sole seller of tickets for music festivals and concerts from 2013 to 2018 and thus stopped other ticketing firms from being able to trade. ..