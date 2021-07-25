Competition Commission to redraft Shoprite case in bid to extract R15bn fine
Case revolves around exclusive ticket sales deals struck by supermarket’s subsidiary Computicket
25 July 2021 - 19:39
The Competition Commission, which is chasing a R15bn fine against Shoprite, has 30 days to restate its case against the retailer and its subsidiary Computicket if it hopes to convince the tribunal that the retailer should be fined.
The commission, which acts like a prosecutor on competition matters, contends that Computicket breached the Competition Act by entering into exclusive agreements to be the sole seller of tickets for music festivals and concerts from 2013 to 2018 and thus stopped other ticketing firms from being able to trade. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now