Premier settlement ends long-running maize meal price-fixing case
Competition Tribunal says food producer avoided a fine as it was a whistle-blower
08 July 2021 - 20:25
Premier Milling, a subsidiary of investment holding company Brait and owner of Snowflake Flour and Nyala maize brand, has reached a settlement with the Competition Commission that brings an end to a long-running price-fixing case in which 17 companies were found to have set the prices of wheat flour and maize meal.
The food producer did not pay a fine as it was a whistle-blower, the Competition Tribunal said in a statement...
