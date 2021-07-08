Companies / Industrials Premier settlement ends long-running maize meal price-fixing case Competition Tribunal says food producer avoided a fine as it was a whistle-blower BL PREMIUM

Premier Milling, a subsidiary of investment holding company Brait and owner of Snowflake Flour and Nyala maize brand, has reached a settlement with the Competition Commission that brings an end to a long-running price-fixing case in which 17 companies were found to have set the prices of wheat flour and maize meal.

The food producer did not pay a fine as it was a whistle-blower, the Competition Tribunal said in a statement...