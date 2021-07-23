Pepkor update shows weak economy and damage to 10% of stores
The company has reported strong trade in May followed by weak sales in June and fewer sales on credit
23 July 2021 - 17:34
Pepkor, the owner of Incredible Connection and Shoe City, is bracing itself for a constrained retail environment, blaming the effect of Covid-19 and the recent civil unrest for the state of the economy.
On Friday, the company reported strong trade in May followed by weak sales in June and fewer sales on credit, which is an indication that retailers continue to struggle in the weak SA economy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now