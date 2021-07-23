Companies / Retail & Consumer Pepkor update shows weak economy and damage to 10% of stores The company has reported strong trade in May followed by weak sales in June and fewer sales on credit BL PREMIUM

Pepkor, the owner of Incredible Connection and Shoe City, is bracing itself for a constrained retail environment, blaming the effect of Covid-19 and the recent civil unrest for the state of the economy.

On Friday, the company reported strong trade in May followed by weak sales in June and fewer sales on credit, which is an indication that retailers continue to struggle in the weak SA economy...