Pepkor plans expansion as Pep and Ackermans grow market share
CEO Leon Lourens says rising vacancies at shopping malls offer a ‘great opportunity’ to open more stores as cash-strapped consumers buy cheaper clothing
27 May 2021 - 19:41
Pepkor, owner of Pep and Ackermans, which opened 108 new stores in SA in the six months to end-March, plans to add more outlets as it takes advantage of vacant spaces at malls and the growing trend of cash-strapped consumers buying cheaper clothing.
The Retail Liaison Committee (RLC) records that Pep and Ackermans are stealing market share from other clothing retailers as consumers search for value and there is a growth in casual wear as many people still work from home. The RLC is an association of clothing, footwear, accessories and homeware retailers operating in SA, which reports market performance data such as market share and category growth...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now