Shoprite says sales rose despite looting that affected one in 10 stores
Of the 1,189 supermarkets trading under the Shoprite, Usave, Checkers and Checkers Hyper banners, 119 have been severely affected
20 July 2021 - 13:12
SA’s largest food retailer Shoprite said about a tenth of its SA stores were affected by the violence and looting that gripped the country last week, but that the majority of stores closed as a precautionary move have since reopened.
Losses are not expected to be material, with the retailer saying it has insurance, while strong nationwide demand last week meant group sales actually rose...
