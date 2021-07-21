Former Tekkie Town boss spurns Steinhoff’s sweetener
The improved offer absolves role players from facing prosecution, says Bernard Mostert
21 July 2021 - 15:47
Bernard Mostert, former CEO of retail footwear company Tekkie Town and one of the aggrieved parties in Steinhoff’s handling of the fallout of its more than R100bn accounting scandal, has rejected the sweetened global settlement offer that the beleaguered retailer has put on the table.
In 2016, Mostert and founder Braam van Huyssteen sold their 59% stake in Tekkie Town in exchange for Steinhoff shares, which were subsequently rendered worthless when accounting fraud came to light in December 2017. Their shares were worth about R1.85bn when the deal was concluded back in 2016...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now