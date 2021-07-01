Q&A: Martin Halle of Massmart speaks of bringing in Walmart supply chain experience
Chain to move to Smart Forecasting system
01 July 2021 - 20:33
Massmart, owner of Game and Builders, which is working to return to profitability, has hired Argentinian Martin Halle, who spent more than 20 years with Walmart, to come to SA to head up the supply chain revamp.
Halle, Walmart’s supply chain vice-president, explained how Massmart is learning from its owner Walmart and how its newest distribution centre will improve in-store product availability and sales...
