Companies / Retail & Consumer CREDIT Lewis not off the hook in delivery fees case Case may see the furniture retailer face claims for repayments from mostly low-income customers BL PREMIUM

Furniture retailer Lewis has lost a bid to avoid facing a hearing about its previous practice of forcing first-time customers buying on credit to pay for deliveries that they didn’t necessarily need, a case that may see it face claims for repayments from mostly low-income customers.

The company, which makes almost half its annual revenue of more than R6bn from fees, interest and insurance policies, lost a procedural court case in the Supreme Court of Appeal, meaning it still has to face a complaint at the National Credit Tribunal, despite having discontinued the practice about five years ago...