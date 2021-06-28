CREDIT
Lewis not off the hook in delivery fees case
Case may see the furniture retailer face claims for repayments from mostly low-income customers
28 June 2021 - 05:09
Furniture retailer Lewis has lost a bid to avoid facing a hearing about its previous practice of forcing first-time customers buying on credit to pay for deliveries that they didn’t necessarily need, a case that may see it face claims for repayments from mostly low-income customers.
The company, which makes almost half its annual revenue of more than R6bn from fees, interest and insurance policies, lost a procedural court case in the Supreme Court of Appeal, meaning it still has to face a complaint at the National Credit Tribunal, despite having discontinued the practice about five years ago...
