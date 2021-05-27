Companies / Retail & Consumer Lewis doubles full-year profit as customers pay up The furniture group, which sells largely on credit, says payments have been better than expected BL PREMIUM

Furniture group Lewis has managed to double full-year profit in the midst of more subdued sales growth, after better than expected customer collections allowed it to recoup money it had set aside for unpaid accounts.

In the year to end-March, the furniture company that owns chains including Beares and United Furniture Outlets (UFO), grew revenue by 4% to R6.7bn, but boasted a 136.9% rise in headline earnings per share. ..