Companies / Retail & Consumer Lewis says profit has doubled as debtors book improves Strong cash sales and an improving debtor position should lift headline earnings by as much as 136% in its year to end-March

Furniture and appliance retailer Lewis Group has flagged an up to R280m rise in headline profit for its year to end-March, saying cash sales have remained strong despite Covid-19, while it is also benefiting from an improvement in its debtors book.

The group, valued at R2.1bn on the JSE and whose brands include Beares and United Furniture Outlets, said in a trading update that the good sales momentum in its nine months to end-December continued in its fourth quarter, with robust cash sales across all brands...