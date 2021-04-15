Shoprite sells Nigerian division to local property company

Shoprite plans to sell its Nigerian division to a local property group, as Africa’s largest food retailer pulls back from the continent’s most populous country.

The deal for Persianas to buy the unit is subject to regulatory approval, Cape Town-based Shoprite said in a statement on Thursday, confirming earlier reports. While the asset has been valued by the seller at 30-billion naira ($73m), it is not yet clear how much Persianas has agreed to pay, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Persianas did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment and a call to the company did not connect. Shoprite, the owner of Checkers and USave, said last year it planned to exit Nigeria after 15 years operating in the country.