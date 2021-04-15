Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite sells Nigerian division to local property company

Persianas to buy Shoprite’s Nigerian business after the retailer decides to retreat from Africa’s most populous country

15 April 2021 - 18:39 Anthony Osae-Brown and Janice Kew
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Shoprite plans to sell its Nigerian division to a local property group, as Africa’s largest food retailer pulls back from the continent’s most populous country.

The deal for Persianas to buy the unit is subject to regulatory approval, Cape Town-based Shoprite said in a statement on Thursday, confirming earlier reports. While the asset has been valued by the seller at 30-billion naira ($73m), it is not yet clear how much Persianas has agreed to pay, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Persianas did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment and a call to the company did not connect. Shoprite, the owner of Checkers and USave, said last year it planned to exit Nigeria after 15 years operating in the country.

The company has struggled with supply-chain disruptions and repatriating funds — both familiar problems to foreign businesses to have targeted the market. Over the past decade, Woolworths, Truworths and Mr Price have all opted to walk away from Nigeria. Even wireless carrier MTN, which has built its Nigeria business into the company’s largest and most profitable and listed it in Lagos, has been caught up in various crises, especially with regulators.

Shoprite has said it will redouble efforts on increasing its dominance over the SA grocery sector, where it is by far the market leader.

Shoprite share were up 0.67% to R150.29 on Thursday.

Bloomberg

WATCH: How Shoprite turned a profit despite Covid-19

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s strategy to focus on high-end stores
Companies
4 weeks ago

Shoprite sharpens focus on home market as it slashes dollar debt

A R6bn cash pile gives the grocery retailer a buffer in uncertain times and ammunition for its growth ambitions at home
Companies
1 month ago

Retail had its worst year on record

Retail sales fell 6.9% in 2020 and the recovery is likely to be protracted, say economists
Economy
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
African Bank names Kennedy Bungane as its new CEO
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Conditions for buying of Steinhoff properties ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
EOH overhaul turns R1bn loss into operating profit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Sibanye sees value in potential gold mining ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Sasol and Air Liquide seek bidders for R13bn ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

CHRIS GILMOUR: African retailing — a dream deferred?

Opinion / Columnists

SA retailers bank on home market at just the wrong time

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.