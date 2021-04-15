Shoprite sells Nigerian division to local property company
Persianas to buy Shoprite’s Nigerian business after the retailer decides to retreat from Africa’s most populous country
Shoprite plans to sell its Nigerian division to a local property group, as Africa’s largest food retailer pulls back from the continent’s most populous country.
The deal for Persianas to buy the unit is subject to regulatory approval, Cape Town-based Shoprite said in a statement on Thursday, confirming earlier reports. While the asset has been valued by the seller at 30-billion naira ($73m), it is not yet clear how much Persianas has agreed to pay, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Persianas did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment and a call to the company did not connect. Shoprite, the owner of Checkers and USave, said last year it planned to exit Nigeria after 15 years operating in the country.
The company has struggled with supply-chain disruptions and repatriating funds — both familiar problems to foreign businesses to have targeted the market. Over the past decade, Woolworths, Truworths and Mr Price have all opted to walk away from Nigeria. Even wireless carrier MTN, which has built its Nigeria business into the company’s largest and most profitable and listed it in Lagos, has been caught up in various crises, especially with regulators.
Shoprite has said it will redouble efforts on increasing its dominance over the SA grocery sector, where it is by far the market leader.
Shoprite share were up 0.67% to R150.29 on Thursday.
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.