Companies / Retail & Consumer HomeChoice accelerates digital strategy as profit margins fall Retailer has changed focus to digital marketing and online sales BL PREMIUM

Retail and financial services group HomeChoice offers nine out of every 10 short-term loans through its mobile platforms as Covid-19 pushed SA’s largest home-shopping retailer to accelerate its digital transformation.

HomeChoice sells bedding and kitchen goods through call centres and direct marketing on credit to mostly female customers with an average monthly income of about R10,800. Its financial services division, FinChoice, offers unsecured lending and funeral policies via a zero-rated mobile app, which means the company picks up the data costs for users. ..