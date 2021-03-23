Economy Potential third wave threatens fragile consumer confidence BL PREMIUM

The potential of a third wave of Covid-19 infections risk undermining the already fragile consumer and business confidence in the retail sector underscores the urgency of a faster rollout of vaccines.

The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) said on Tuesday that the hike in electricity and fuel pries, as well as the end of the government’s temporary Covid-19 relief measures were also expected to hit consumers’ disposable income in the second quarter...