Potential third wave threatens fragile consumer confidence
23 March 2021 - 19:21
The potential of a third wave of Covid-19 infections risk undermining the already fragile consumer and business confidence in the retail sector underscores the urgency of a faster rollout of vaccines.
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) said on Tuesday that the hike in electricity and fuel pries, as well as the end of the government’s temporary Covid-19 relief measures were also expected to hit consumers’ disposable income in the second quarter...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now