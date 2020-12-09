Companies / Retail & Consumer BAT says Covid-19 hit has been less than feared The tobacco giant has increased its revenue forecast for its year, with SA’s tobacco ban being lifted earlier than expected BL PREMIUM

British American Tobacco (BAT), the maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill, has raised its full-year revenue outlook, saying demand for its products has been resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic, while a further boost came from an earlier-than-expected lifting of SA’s tobacco ban.

BAT expects a global volume decline of cigarette and tobacco-heating products of about 5%, having previously expected a fall of about 7%...