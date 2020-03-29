Maker of Camel aims to double e-cigarette revenue
BAT targets at least £5bn in income from new products in four years, CEO Jack Bowles says
29 March 2020 - 22:06
British American Tobacco (BAT), which owns cigarette brands such as Camel, Lucky Strike and Kent, wants to more than double revenues from newer “non-combustible products” such as vapour and tobacco heating products (THP) in the next few years.
This thrust comes as shareholders mull the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak on tobacco companies, whose products can compromise consumers’ health.
