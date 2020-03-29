Companies / Industrials Maker of Camel aims to double e-cigarette revenue BAT targets at least £5bn in income from new products in four years, CEO Jack Bowles says BL PREMIUM

British American Tobacco (BAT), which owns cigarette brands such as Camel, Lucky Strike and Kent, wants to more than double revenues from newer “non-combustible products” such as vapour and tobacco heating products (THP) in the next few years.

This thrust comes as shareholders mull the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak on tobacco companies, whose products can compromise consumers’ health.