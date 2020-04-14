Companies

Suspected sanctions-busting probe by US hurts BAT share

BAT, which makes Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes, said in March it was aware of the investigation but gave no details

14 April 2020 - 12:56 Siddharth Cavale and Anurag Maan
A man walks past the British American Tobacco offices in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/STEFAN WERMUTH
A man walks past the British American Tobacco offices in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/STEFAN WERMUTH

Bengaluru — British American Tobacco (BAT) is the subject of a US criminal investigation over suspected sanctions-busting, The Times reported on Tuesday, sending the company's shares down more than 5%.

The world's second-biggest tobacco group on Tuesday said it was co-operating with the US department of justice and Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) without elaborating and declined to say whether the case was a criminal investigation.

“As the investigations are ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to provide further comment at this time,” company spokesperson Anna Vickerstaff said in an e-mail.

Neither the justice department nor Ofac responded immediately to Reuters' requests for comment.

BAT, which makes Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes, disclosed in its annual report in Mach that it was aware of the investigation by the department and Ofac, a financial intelligence and enforcement agency under the US treasury department. It did not provide detail on the nature of the investigation.

Shares in the company fell 5.5% to £28.54 in early trading, erasing gains made last week.

BAT's annual report for 2019 said the group has operations in a number of nations that are subject to various sanctions, including Iran and Cuba, and that operations in these countries expose the company to the risk of “significant financial costs”.

With respect to the US investigation, the company said in its annual filing that “the potential for fines, penalties or other consequences cannot currently be assessed but may be material”.

Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is conducting a separate ongoing investigation into BAT, relating to “suspicions of corruption in the conduct of business by group companies and associated persons”.

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett said on Tuesday that the US investigation could be linked to the SFO inquiry but that it “likely sounds worse than it is”.

“If we are right, and [the US probe] does relate to the same accusations [as in the SFO probe], the fact this has been ongoing in some form since 2017 with no apparent conclusion, we would not worry too much about it for now,” Bennett wrote.

Reuters

Ebola death in DRC puts stop to hopes of ending outbreak

Country planned to declare an end to the disease that would have allowed it to concentrate on containing the coronavirus
World
17 hours ago

The smoking irony of BAT’s Covid-19 ‘vaccine’

We asked British American Tobacco’s chief marketing officer, Kingsley Wheaton, why the group is so confident of its vaccine potential
Money & Investing
5 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: What lessons should we learn from the Covid-19 crisis?

After the health crisis forces in the government will be pulling in completely different directions
Opinion
21 hours ago

Most read

1.
Col’Cacchio in royalty fee dispute as Covid-19 ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Foreign buyers not falling over each other for ...
Companies / Property
3.
EOH’s primary focus is to reduce debt burden
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Possibilities and perils when investing during a ...
Companies
5.
‘Preparedness gear’ could well be the next big ...
Companies

Related Articles

Nigeria to borrow $6.9bn in battle to contain coronavirus

World / Africa

Watch your way through the end of the world

Lifestyle / Arts & Entertainment

CARMEL RICKARD: Zimbabwe war vets’ battle the state

Opinion / In Good Faith

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.