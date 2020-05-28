WATCH: How Covid-19 has unravelled the clothing industry

Pepkor is bracing for the fallout from Covid-19 and has warned that it is likely to hold on to its annual dividend as a result.

Business Day TV spoke to Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens for more on what the business is doing to tackle the tough trading environment. Etienne Vlok from the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union (Sactwu) joined the conversation to discuss how the pandemic is affecting the clothing industry as a whole.