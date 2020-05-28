Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How Covid-19 has unravelled the clothing industry

Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens and Etienne Vlok from the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union talk to Business Day TV

28 May 2020 - 07:19 Business Day TV
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/MASI LOSI
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/MASI LOSI

Pepkor is bracing for the fallout from Covid-19 and has warned that it is likely to hold on to its annual dividend as a result.

Business Day TV spoke to Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens for more on what the business is doing to tackle the tough trading environment. Etienne Vlok from the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union (Sactwu) joined the conversation to discuss how the pandemic is affecting the clothing industry as a whole.

Pepkor expects to hold on to full-year dividend

The group says Covid-19 has added more pressure on consumers already hit by load shedding and low economic growth
Companies
22 hours ago

Value window narrows, still not shut

JSE prices are on the rise, but retail sector still looks cheap
Business
4 days ago

Edcon, with R2bn in sales lost, files for business rescue

It’s the end of an era as what was once SA’s largest clothing retailer files for business rescue
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

Retailers at odds with landlords over what constitutes essential goods

With rents not being fully paid in the property, clothing and general retailing sectors, talks with the JSE and industry groups are essential
Business
1 month ago

Take 20% rent or nothing, clothing retailers tell landlords

Take-it-or-leave-it offer as tenants demand sharing of the economic pain of the lockdown
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Sygnia reaps rewards of low-cost offerings in ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Don’t expect the rest of the world to recover as ...
Companies
3.
FlySafair unlikely to resume flights under level ...
Companies
4.
IDC asks court to put Kalagadi Manganese into ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Billionaire Bill Ackman sells stake in Berkshire ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.