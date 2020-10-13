Choppies shareholders sue PwC for R653m over audit report

The Botswana branch of PwC and a leading partner are being sued for more than R600m by two shareholders of retailer Choppies who blame the firm’s refusal to release its 2018 audit report for a collapse in the value of their shares.

Choppies CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu and founding member Ismail Farouk filed papers in that country’s high court asking for R653m. They accuse PwC of breach of independence, usurping the role of the management and not acting in the best interest of shareholders.

Ottapathu told Business Day on Tuesday that the auditing firm has until next week to file a response.

A month after PwC delayed releasing its audit of financial results in September 2018, the retailer was suspended from trading on the Botswana Stock Exchange and the JSE. PwC said it could not release an opinion due to difficulties in obtaining sufficient and appropriate audit evidence and had raised concerns that the retailer’s Zimbabwe operations were being used for money laundering.

Ottapathu and Farouk accuse the company in legal papers of a conflict of interest over an offer made by former Choppies board members to hire PwC’s Rudi Binedell as group financial director.

Ottapathu says that he was also pressured by former directors to offer Binedell 50-million shares and that his refusal to employ the head auditor caused PwC to retaliate by delaying and refusing to finalise the audit report.

He believes PwC was used by former board members to force a management change at the company instead of auditing it. Before completing the audit, PwC insisted a full forensic report be done into the company and Ottapathu was suspended. He was cleared in a forensic report by EY and was reinstated.

“By failing to timeously express an opinion, PWC and its audit partner failed in their duty which resulted in significant value destruction for all shareholders,” Ottapathu told Business Day.

The lawsuit comes while auditors have been put in the spotlight for failing to identify and act against accounting fraud that have caused shareholders to lose billions of rand in scandals such as those involving Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett, two former heavyweights that almost collapsed amid suspected fraudulent accounting practices.

Binedell said it is not appropriate to comment but he confirmed that PwC is “embroiled in legal proceedings with two directors of our erstwhile client, Choppies Enterprises Limited, which action is defended by PwC”.

In September 2019 PwC declined to audit the firm further citing reputational risk. Choppies then struggled to find an auditor until Mazars, where Ottapathu first worked as an auditor of Choppies, came on board in 2020.

The retailer’s listing has been reinstated on the Botswana bourse.

The JSE says it has insufficient information to reinstate it after Mazars could not express an opinion on a 2018 stock take and cash flows.

Previous auditors KPMG would not sign off audit reports for 2017 and some for 2016 of Choppies’ subsidiary companies.

Choppies sold its SA business to Kind Investments in 2019 for R1. It owns stores in Botswana, Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia.

