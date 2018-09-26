Companies / Retail & Consumer

Choppies results not chop chop

Botswana-based food retailer’s shares tumble 85% as it delays financials

26 September 2018 - 05:03 Nick Hedley
Picture: CHOPPIES/ FACEBOOK
Picture: CHOPPIES/ FACEBOOK

Choppies’ share price fell as much as 85% on Tuesday morning after the Botswana-based food retailer said it would miss a deadline to publish its financial results for the year to June.

Choppies expanded its footprint in SA in 2015 and competes with the likes of Shoprite and Boxer. The Johannesburg-and Botswana-listed company had 71 stores in SA in 2017, making the country its second-largest market after Botswana.

It also operates in Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The group, which is reportedly in a dispute about its shareholding structure in Zimbabwe, said "a number of matters requiring the attention of the board and management, which may impact materially on the results, are being considered.

"The possible reporting impacts of these matters have not yet been finally and fully determined," the company said in a statement, adding it would miss the reporting deadline of September 30 2018.

The group said its profit after tax would fall by at least 20%, though it could not yet quantify the decline.

Choppies’ shares closed 73% lower on the Botswana Stock Exchange and 72% lower at 46c on the JSE.

The group, which operates across Southern and East Africa, listed on the JSE in May 2015 at R4.90 per share.

City Press recently reported that Choppies’ shareholders in Zimbabwe were in a tussle over the size of their holding.

Zimbabwean company Nanavac Investments, which is owned by that country’s former second vice-president, Phelekezela Mphoko, and his son, believes it is a 51% shareholder in the local unit.

But Choppies claims that Nanavac’s interest in the business is a mere 7%, according to the report.

One analyst, who asked not to be named, said on Tuesday the market was concerned that Choppies had "some problems in terms of internal controls, or a lack thereof, hence the delay in publishing the results".

Another analyst said Choppies’ dramatic share decline could make it a takeover target for the likes of SA’s Shoprite.

Cratos Capital portfolio manager Ron Klipin held the view that Choppies was under "quite a bit of pressure".

"They’re a small player in a big pond, where the big players have the benefit of large-scale purchasing power," Klipin said.

"In the longer term, I’m not sure that a small player can survive in that sort of market, and I would suspect that with their wide geographical footprint, the cost of distribution could be a problem for Choppies," he said.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Shoprite Africa expansion hits Nigeria hitches

Group seeks clarity on banned products and foreign exchange
Business
1 month ago

Edcon footprint likely to shrink further

Stanlib estimates indicate that Edcon occupies about 6% to 7% of the total South African retail space
Business
3 days ago

Clicks CEO calls it a day after 13 years at the helm

David Kneale will assume the role of a strategic adviser after stepping down, while Vikesh Ramsunder will take over as CEO from January
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes CEO gets the boot — and is not ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Twitter falls from its perch as MTN kills it for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Bain partner a no-show at Sars inquiry
Companies
4.
MTN could be in the cross-hairs of cash-flush ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
FedEx to hire 55,000 workers for holiday season
Companies

Related Articles

UK food giants from Tesco to Nestlé aim to halve waste by 2030
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Consumer giants zoom in on Horlicks
Business

Shoprite Africa expansion hits Nigeria hitches
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.